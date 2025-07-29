Congress slams Amit Shah on Nehru remarks, says, ‘Home Minister learns his history from a middleman-turned-politician’

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru during the second debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Congress leader Pawan Khera took a sharp dig, saying Shah “learns his history from a middleman turned politician.”

In a post on X, Khera said, "Home Minister learns his history from a middleman turned politician. Here is the truth of Nehru ji and the so called US offer to India of UNSC membership. In September 1955, Nehru stated categorically in the Lok Sabha: “There has been no offer, formal or informal, of this kind… The composition of the Security Council is prescribed by the UN Charter, according to which certain specified nations have permanent seats. No change or addition can be made to this without an amendment of the Charter.”

Earlier in the day, Shah said, “Today, China is in the UN Security Council, and India is not. Modi ji is trying his best to get India to become a part of the UN Security Council.”

He further noted, “Jawaharlal Nehru's stand is responsible for this...When our jawans were facing Chinese soldiers in Doklam, Rahul Gandhi was holding a meeting with the Chinese ambassador...This love for China has passed down three generations from Jawaharlal Nehru, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi…”

Shah criticised the Congress party, stating, “Yesterday, they were questioning why there was no war... Today, PoK exists only because of Jawaharlal Nehru.”

“In 1960, they gave 80% of the Indus waters to Pakistan....In 1971, during the Simla Agreement, they (Congress) forgot about PoK. If they had taken PoK then, we would not have to carry out attacks on camps there now,” the BJP leader added.

Shah informed that those who killed our citizens in the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack have been killed.

"In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack," Shah said while addressing the lower house of Parliament.

"Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families by asking their religion. I condemn this barbaric act. I express my sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones," he said.

On Monday, the three terrorists were killed in Operation Mahadev in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

