The national capital is going to get more attractive as a tourist destination as on Tuesday, a new light and sound show fusing art and cutting-edge technology will be inaugurated at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Red Fort. The light and sound show will showcase the story of India through several ages.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the Chief Guest at the event, which will be attended by other senior dignitaries including the Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy.

"The show will be of another class and will fuse cutting-edge technology with art and live performances giving the audience a spectacular experience. It will tell the story of India and its wealth of cultural heritage through the ages," an official source said.

The 17th-century monument called 'Naubat Khana' will serve as the venue for the light and sound show event.

Under the central government's ambitious scheme called 'Adopt a Heritage', Monument Mitras have been appointed for various ancient monuments of India. These Monument Mitras are entrusted with the responsibility of preservation and maintenance of India's cultural sites.

For Red Fort, the government has chosen Dalmia Bharat Limited, a cement manufacturing company as the Monument Mitra. In 2018, the company was tasked with developing tourist amenities at the historical site.

The light and sound show is named ‘Jai Hind’ and will be like a "time travel through the ages with an immersive experience created from a fusion of art and technology," according to an invitation from Dalmia Bharat Limited.

The Red Fort was built by Emperor Shah Jahan as the palace fort for his capital named Shahjahanabad. The construction of the Red Fort took around 10 years and the time frame of the construction is pegged between 1638 to 1648 AD. The structure is famous for its massive enclosing walls.

(With inputs from PTI)