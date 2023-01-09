Amit Shah likely to inaugurate new light and sound show at Red Fort on 10 Jan2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 08:02 PM IST
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the Chief Guest at the event, which will be attended by other senior dignitaries
The national capital is going to get more attractive as a tourist destination as on Tuesday, a new light and sound show fusing art and cutting-edge technology will be inaugurated at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Red Fort. The light and sound show will showcase the story of India through several ages.