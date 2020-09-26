Home >News >India >Amit Shah meets public representatives of Ladakh, discusses issues concerning UT
Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with former MP Thupstan Chhewang, former MP Thiksay Rinpoche, former Minister Chering Dorjay Lakrook & other public representatives of Union Territory of Ladakh (PTI)
Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with former MP Thupstan Chhewang, former MP Thiksay Rinpoche, former Minister Chering Dorjay Lakrook & other public representatives of Union Territory of Ladakh (PTI)

Amit Shah meets public representatives of Ladakh, discusses issues concerning UT

1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2020, 06:30 PM IST PTI

  • The meeting comes amidst the continuing stand-off between the Indian Army and China's PLA along LAC
  • A home ministry official said several issues and demands were discussed in the meeting

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a meeting here with the public representatives of Ladakh and discussed various issues concerning the union territory.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar also attended the meeting.

"Union Home Minister @AmitShah met with former MP Thupstan Chhewang, former MP Thiksay Rinpoche, former Minister Chering Dorjay Lakrook & other public representatives of Union Territory of Ladakh in New Delhi," Shah's office tweeted.

A home ministry official said several issues and demands were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting comes amidst the continuing stand-off between the Indian Army and China's PLA along the 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

This was Shah's second major meeting within a week.

Last Sunday, the home minister held a meeting with a high-level delegation headed by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to discuss issues like the National Register of Citizens and implementation of a key clause of the Assam Accord, among others.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout