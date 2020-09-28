Home >News >India >Amit Shah meets top officials to discuss key issues
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a review meeting of MHA with the senior officials of the Ministry, in New Delhi (PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a review meeting of MHA with the senior officials of the Ministry, in New Delhi (PTI)

Amit Shah meets top officials to discuss key issues

1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2020, 09:46 PM IST PTI

  • It is not immediately known as to what key issues were discussed at the meeting
  • Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other senior officers attended the meeting

NEW DELHI : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting with top officials of his ministry and discussed several “important" and “key" matters, officials said.

This was for the first time Shah visited his North Block office to chair a meeting after returning from the AIIMS here, where he underwent a health check-up recently.

The home minister had a review meeting of the MHA with senior officials of the ministry where “several important matters and key issues" were discussed, a home ministry official said.

However, it is not immediately known as to what key issues were discussed at the meeting.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other senior officers attended the meeting.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Prayagraj: People pay floral tribute to freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 113th birth anniversary. (PTI)

PM Modi, Amit Shah pay homage to Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

1 min read . 10:40 AM IST
Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor in Community Medicine Department at AIIMS (Photo: ANI)

Possibility of normalcy by mid-2021 even without Covid-19 vaccine: AIIMS doctor

3 min read . 18 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout