Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attended a valedictory function for BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra being held in Shangumugham area. BJP's CM candidate for Kerala Metro Man E Sreedharan was also present at the event.

Shah is visiting Tamil Nadu and Kerala today ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls in the southern states.

Earlier in the day, Shah launched Vijay Sankalp Mahasampark Abhiyaan, a door-to-door campaign in Kanyakumari. And he also attended the valedictory function of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kerala Vijay Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram.

During the valedictory function, E Sreedharan said: Many people ask me why I entered politics at this age. My answer is -- I worked on many projects for the country. At this age too, I have enough energy to work an I want to use it for the development of Kerala. That's why I joined BJP.

Sreedharan joined BJP last month. While joining the party, he also expressed his wish to contest the Assembly elections in Kerala. "People know very well what is good for them and what is good for the state. I am very confident they will elect BJP to power. I am expecting a big victory," he said.

At the event, State BJP chief K Surendran said: Only BJP can save Kerala. People here are seeking a change from the corrupt fronts of LDF and Congress. The reformers have dreamed of a Kerala which is not this Kerala.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah met representatives of 27 religious mutts across the state at Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama in Sasthamangalam

The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on 6 April. The counting of votes will be held on 2 May.

The number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771.



Click here to read the Mint ePaper

