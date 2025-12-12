Subscribe

Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat to attend 115th anniversary of Veer Savarkar's 'Sagara Pran Talamal' in Andaman today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat gather in Andaman to commemorate the 115th anniversary of Savarkar's patriotic song 'Sagara Praan Talamala', highlighting the revolutionary's dual role in India's freedom struggle through material and ideological efforts.

Published12 Dec 2025, 07:57 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will today participate in an event at Shri Vijaypuram in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to mark the 115th anniversary of Savarkar's iconic patriotic song ‘Sagara Praan Talamala.’ The song was written by Savarkar in memory of the motherland.

In a post on X on Thursday, Shah described Savarkar as one of the rare revolutionaries who propelled the independence movement forward both materially and ideologically.

"Swatantryaveer Savarkar Ji was among those rare revolutionaries who advanced the freedom struggle in parallel, both materially and ideologically. On the occasion of the 115th anniversary of the immortal song 'Sagara Praan Talamala' written by him in memory of the motherland, I am eager to participate in the event organised tomorrow in Shri Vijaypuram (Andaman and Nicobar) and pay homage to his memory. RSS Sarsanghchalak, the esteemed Shri Mohan Bhagwat Ji, will grace the event as the chief guest," Shah wrote.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, commonly referred to as Veer Savarkar, was born on May 28, 1883, in Bhagur.

Savarkar was a leading figure in the 'Hindu Mahasabha and began participating in the freedom movement while still a high school student and continued to do so while attending Fergusson College in Pune.

He became active with groups such as India House and the Free India Society while studying law in the United Kingdom. He also published books promoting revolutionary methods to achieve total Indian independence.

He gained prominence for his book "Hindutva: Who is a Hindu?" and several others that he authored.

In 1911, Savarkar was sentenced to 50 years in the Cellular Jail of the Andaman Islands, also known as Kala Pani, for revolting against the Morley-Minto reforms (Indian Councils Act, 1909). After several mercy petitions, he was released in 1924, on the condition that he would not participate in politics.

(With agency inputs)

 
 
