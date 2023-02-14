14 Feb 2023, 10:52 AM IST
Statehood will be restored in J&K after elections: Amit Shah
I had clearly stated that statehood will be restored in J&K after elections. Process of preparation of voters’ list is nearing completion in the UT. Now, the Election Commission has to take a call on elections: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on restoration of statehood in J&K
14 Feb 2023, 10:51 AM IST
We have maintained a close watch: Amit Shah on Khalistan issue
We have maintained a close watch on this, also discussed this issue with Punjab govt. There is good coordination between different agencies. I am confident that we will not let it flourish: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Khalistan issue
14 Feb 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Contribution of no one should be removed: Amit Shah
The contribution of no one should be removed, neither do we want to remove them...We have not changed the name of even a single city that previously did not have an old name: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on allegations of erasing Mughal history by renaming cities
14 Feb 2023, 10:41 AM IST
Left Wing extremism almost eliminated from Bihar and Jharkhand: Amit Shah
In the last 9 years, Left Wing extremism almost eliminated from Bihar and Jharkhand and security vacuum filled in Chhattisgarh. For the first time in 20 years, the total casualties of locals and security personnel has gone below 100. This is a big achievement: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
14 Feb 2023, 10:37 AM IST
BJP has 'nothing to hide' on Adani group: Amit Shah
The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the matter. As a minister, if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter it is not right for me to comment," Amit Shah told the ANI news agency. BJP has "nothing to hide or be afraid of" on the controversy over Adani group, the home minister said on Tuesday, responding to opposition allegations of favouring the conglomerate attacked by a U.S. short seller.
14 Feb 2023, 10:32 AM IST
BJP will win four states: Amit Shah
BJP will win all four states –Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh: Union Home minister Amit Shah
14 Feb 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Amit Shah speaks over BBC documentary on PM Modi
The truth emerges despite a thousand conspiracies around it. They are after Modi since 2002. But every time, Modi Ji comes out stronger & more popular: Union Home Minister Amit Shah over BBC documentary on PM Modi and Hindenburg report
14 Feb 2023, 10:21 AM IST
BJP will form government with full majority in Karnataka: Amit Shah
BJP will form government with full majority in Karnataka. In the last 2 months, I’ve visited the state 5 times. I’ve sensed the pulse of people of the state and witnessed PM Modi’s popularity there -BJP will get a huge mandate in Karnataka. Even the people of Mandya are now shifting from dynastic parties and accepting BJP’s politics of development. This is a good sign for Karnataka
14 Feb 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Before the year 2024, all state capitals in the Northeast region will get rail and air connectivity: Amit Shah
Before the year 2024, all state capitals in the Northeast region will get rail and air connectivity: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
14 Feb 2023, 10:14 AM IST
Local languages of the Northeast have strengthened: Amit Shah
In the last 9 years, the local languages of the Northeast have strengthened, even primary education being imparted in the regional languages. BJP govt has strengthened the identity of Northeast: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
14 Feb 2023, 10:11 AM IST
PM Modi removed "mann ki doori" of Northeast, visited region 51 times over 8 years: Amit Shah
Highlighting the Centre's development push for the Northeast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the region 51 times during the last eight years and has put an end to the feeling of alienation that had grown in the Northeast. Union Home Minister said, "After PM Modi came to power, we have done a lot of things to change the entire Northeast. The first thing is that there is peace in the Northeast today. There were numerous militant organisations. We have finalised agreements with many such organisations."
14 Feb 2023, 10:10 AM IST
There is no competition in the 2024 elections: Amit Shah
I believe that there is no competition in the 2024 elections, the country is wholeheartedly moving forward with PM Modi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
14 Feb 2023, 10:07 AM IST
Chalo Paltai’ slogan was given to change the situation in Tripura: Amit Shah
Chalo Paltai’ slogan was given to change the situation in Tripura, & today we’ve done that. Earlier when the Left was in power in the state, govt employees were paid under 5th Pay Commission, but we implemented 7th Pay commission without increasing fiscal deficit: Union HM Shah
14 Feb 2023, 10:06 AM IST
We eliminated violence in Tripura: Ami Shah
We eliminated violence in Tripura & also took strict action against drugs business from across the border in the state: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
14 Feb 2023, 10:02 AM IST
There is nothing to hide or be afraid of: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Adani controversy
There is nothing to hide or be afraid of: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an interview to ANI on Congress’s allegations that Adani being ‘favoured’ by BJP
14 Feb 2023, 09:59 AM IST
BJP has 'nothing to hide or be afraid of' on Adani: Amit Shah
BJP has "nothing to hide or be afraid of" on the controversy over Adani Group, Home Minister Amit Shah told ANI on Tuesday, responding to opposition's allegations of favouring the conglomerate.
14 Feb 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Not first time remarks have been expunged
Amid Congress criticism of the government over some remarks of its leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha having been removed from the proceedings, Home Minister Amit Shah has said that this is not the first time when someone's comments made in Parliament have been expunged and the two Houses are a place to hold discussion under rules using parliamentary language.
14 Feb 2023, 09:54 AM IST
Before 12PM on counting day, BJP will cross majority mark in Tripura: Amit Shah
Expressing confidence of BJP getting full majority in the Tripura assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the BJP is seeking a mandate to make the state prosperous in the next five years building on the development initiatives of the party-led government. Responding to questions about a possible hung assembly in Tripura, Amit Shah said that the constituencies in Tripura are small and "you will see that before 12PM on counting day, the BJP would have crossed the majority mark."
14 Feb 2023, 09:48 AM IST
Nobody's contribution should be removed: Amit Shah denies allegations of erasing Mughal history
Reacting sharply to allegations of erasing history of Mughals and changing the names of the cities associated with them, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the BJP state governments have taken "well-thought decisions" which are within their statutory rights.
Shah, however, said that the BJP does not want to remove anybody's contribution to history.
14 Feb 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Election Commission to take call on J-K elections, statehood after assembly polls: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will come up after assembly polls and that a call on the timing of elections will be taken by the Election Commission.
14 Feb 2023, 09:43 AM IST
PFI was promoting radicalism, we banned it
We have banned PFI successfully...PFI promoted radicalism and religious bigotry. They were in a way trying to prepare raw materials for terrorism. So many documents have been found which show that their activities were not good for the country's unity and integrity," Amit Shah said in an exclusive interview with ANI.