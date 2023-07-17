Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday presided over the Regional Conference on ‘Drugs Trafficking and National Security’ in New Delhi. Amit Shah thanked the states and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for destroying 1,44,000 kg of drugs worth ₹2,378 crore. The Home Minister requested the chief minister and governors of all states to take similar steps.

“ I request all Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors to implement this step in all states...the biggest step to win this fight is to create maximum awareness. Till we don't spread awareness among youths against drugs, we won't be able to win this fight...," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said addressing the Regional Conference on ‘Drugs Trafficking and National Security.’

Amit Shah watched the destruction of drugs in various states through video-conferencing from New Delhi.

160% increase in crackdown against drug menace: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the PM Modi-led NDA government on its crackdown against the drug menace. Amit Shah said from 2006 to 2013, a total of 1,250 cases were registered and 1.52 lakh kg of drugs were seized. In 2014 when the NDA government came to power till 2023, 3,700 cases have been registered and 3.94 lakh kg of drugs were seized. Amit Shah said that there is an increase of 160% in the registration of cases and recovery of drugs.

Drugs were destroyed by multiple law enforcement organizations across various states. The quantities destroyed were as follows: 1,03,884 kilograms (1.03 lakh kg) in Madhya Pradesh, 1,486 kilograms in Assam, 229 kilograms in Chandigarh, 25 kilograms in Goa, 4,277 kilograms in Gujarat, 2,458 kilograms in Haryana, 4,069 kilograms in Jammu and Kashmir, 159 kilograms in Maharashtra, 1,803 kilograms in Tripura, and 4,049 kilograms in Uttar Pradesh.

With the latest round of destruction of drugs on Monday, the total quantity of drugs destroyed in the past one year has reached 10 lakh kg which is worth ₹12,000 crore in value, the officials said.

(With ANI inputs)