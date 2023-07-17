160% increase in crackdown against drug menace: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the PM Modi-led NDA government on its crackdown against the drug menace. Amit Shah said from 2006 to 2013, a total of 1,250 cases were registered and 1.52 lakh kg of drugs were seized. In 2014 when the NDA government came to power till 2023, 3,700 cases have been registered and 3.94 lakh kg of drugs were seized. Amit Shah said that there is an increase of 160% in the registration of cases and recovery of drugs.