Amit Shah pays tribute to Tagore; eats local cuisine of a West Bengal village

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Visva-Bharati university in Shantiniketan and paid homage to Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus.

He also attended a cultural programme at the university where a group of students performed cultural dances.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, paid floral tributes to Gurudev Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus.

Amid tight security, the home minister arrived for more than an hour-and-a-half-long visit to the central university.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah and other party leaders having lunch at the residence of a Baul singer at Bolpur on Sunday

Along with other BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Dilip Ghosh, he later visited Bolpur in Birbhum district, where he had lunch with the family of a Baul singer.

Later he hed a roadshow in Bolpur from hanuman mandir on Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle.

Shah is expected to conclude the visit with a press conference at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum.

On Saturday, over 10 MLAs in Bengal apart from former minister Suvendu Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of Amit Shah. An MP and a former MP also joined the BJP.

Shah's much-anticipated visit to the state began on Saturday.

