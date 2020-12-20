Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Amit Shah pays tribute to Tagore; eats local cuisine of a West Bengal village
Home Minister Amit Shah pays floral tributes to Rabindranath Tagore, at Rabindra Bhawan in Shantiniketan on Sunday

Amit Shah pays tribute to Tagore; eats local cuisine of a West Bengal village

1 min read . 04:06 PM IST Agencies

Along with other BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Dilip Ghosh, Shah visited Bolpur in Birbhum district, where he had lunch with the family of a Baul singer

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Visva-Bharati university in Shantiniketan and paid homage to Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Visva-Bharati university in Shantiniketan and paid homage to Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus.

He also attended a cultural programme at the university where a group of students performed cultural dances.

He also attended a cultural programme at the university where a group of students performed cultural dances.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, paid floral tributes to Gurudev Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus.

Amid tight security, the home minister arrived for more than an hour-and-a-half-long visit to the central university.

View Full Image
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah and other party leaders having lunch at the residence of a Baul singer at Bolpur on Sunday
Click on the image to enlarge

Along with other BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Dilip Ghosh, he later visited Bolpur in Birbhum district, where he had lunch with the family of a Baul singer.

Later he hed a roadshow in Bolpur from hanuman mandir on Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle.

Shah is expected to conclude the visit with a press conference at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum.

On Saturday, over 10 MLAs in Bengal apart from former minister Suvendu Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of Amit Shah. An MP and a former MP also joined the BJP.

Shah's much-anticipated visit to the state began on Saturday.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.