NEW DELHI : Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday presented President’s Colour to Haryana Police at Haryana Police Academy in Karnal on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu in recognition of the Haryana Police’s exceptional service.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present. The President’s Colour is the highest honour bestowed upon military and police units in India for their meritorious service.

In his address, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the President’s Colour is presented only after a careful examination of the courage, bravery and dedication during the 25 years of continuous service. It is a matter of pride for a robust police force like Haryana Police, the people of the state as well as for the entire country, to be presented with this prestigious honour.

He said that Haryana Police is known for being vigilant. “The police force has showcased valour, patience and courage in every field by maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety, and making life easier for the citizens. It has also displayed efficiency and humanity while handling various movements owing to its proximity to the national capital," the home minister added.

Shah congratulated all the policemen and officers who have made their contributions to the Haryana Police since its inception. Home Minister said that the President’s colour to the Haryana Police is a testimony of their professionalism and exceptionally high standards.

He said that during the difficult times of Corona pandemic, Haryana Police selflessly served the people with true spirit without caring for their own lives.

He added that by supporting the elderly, weak and sick people during such adverse conditions, Haryana Police won the confidence of not only people of the state, but of the entire nation.

The Union Home Minister said that on this day in 2019, 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) personnel were martyred in a dastardly attack in Pulwama. He said that the names of these 40 soldiers are imprinted in golden letters in the Indian history.

Paying tributes to the 40 martyrs of Pulwama attack on behalf of a grateful nation, Home Minister said that the sacrifice of the martyrs has a huge influence in determining the current forward march of the nation. Shah also paid tributes to former External Affairs Minister late Smt. Sushma Swaraj on her birth anniversary.

Amit Shah said that Presentation with the President’s Colour, showcases a sign of great credibility for the organization and the institution.

He said that Haryana Police has become one of the 10 state police forces in the country to receive this highest honour from the President. After Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Assam, now the name of Haryana Police has also been added to the police forces to receive this highest honour.

The home minister said that it is not only an honour for the police force, but also of the historical saga of bravery, courage and dedication showcased by the state police in serving the people of Haryana.

He added that Indian Navy was the first one to receive this honor in 1951 and since then 10 State Police Forces and several Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have also been presented with the President’s colour.