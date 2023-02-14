Amit Shah presents President’s Colour to Haryana Police
- Shah said that the President’s Colour is presented only after a careful examination of the courage, bravery and dedication during the 25 years of continuous service
NEW DELHI : Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday presented President’s Colour to Haryana Police at Haryana Police Academy in Karnal on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu in recognition of the Haryana Police’s exceptional service.
