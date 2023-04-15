The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set its sights on West Bengal ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a target for the BJP to win 35 of the state's 42 parliamentary seats, up from the 18 seats won in the 2019 elections.

Speaking at a rally in Suri, Birbhum district, Shah criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Anubrata Mondal - the TMC district president for Birbhum who is currently in jail on charges of cattle-smuggling.

According to Shah, the BJP has successfully put an end to cow smuggling and he suggested that the only way to prevent infiltration in Bengal is by voting for his party. The BJP also intends to capitalise on Mondal's current absence and use it for political gain. Shah emphasised that corruption is rampant in Bengal and only the BJP has the capability to eradicate it.

Shah has also outlined the BJP's target for the 2024 elections, stating: "Give us 35 seats in 2024 and the Mamata Banerjee government will be out."

Amit Shah also made a claim that the corrupt TMC government would not survive beyond 2025. This claim, made ahead of Bengal's panchayat polls, has been seen as an 'unconstitutional' threat by leaders of Mamata Banerjee's party. The Banerjee-led government is slated to complete its third term in 2026.

In reply to Shah’s comment, Trinamool Congress (TMC) posted on Twitter, “GO BACK TO DELHI and DO YOUR JOB."

A seasonal bird is here in Bengal but no one wants to see it! 😂



Mr @AmitShah, GO BACK TO DELHI and DO YOUR JOB.



Clearly, no one in Bengal is interested in your trash-talk, your lies, your hate-laden agenda. Go spew venom elsewhere!#AmitShahByeBye pic.twitter.com/pexDhVmtDm — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 14, 2023

The BJP's campaign in West Bengal has yet to begin, but the party is already in action mode. The state has become a crucial battleground for the BJP, which is hoping to expand its presence beyond its traditional strongholds in northern and western India.

The TMC, led by Banerjee, has been in power in West Bengal since 2011. The party won a resounding victory in the 2021 state elections, with the BJP coming in second.

