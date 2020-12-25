Amit Shah, Rajnath support Modi, say MSP is here to stay

Union Home Minister Amit Shah came in the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him a true well-wisher of the farmers and it's the opposition who is misleading the farmers.

While interacting with a select group of farmers in Delhi's Mehrauli on Christmas day, Shah said, PM Modi will release ₹18,000 crore as the next installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers today with a click of a button. He is the true well-wisher of farmers.

He added, The Opposition is misleading farmers regarding MSP. I want to make it clear that the MSP system will remain.

Echoing a similar view, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "There have been misconceptions that Minimum Support Price will end. Prime Minister has said and I'll also give my word that MSP won't end."

It is farmers who've supported the country whenever it underwent an economic recession and we've seen this many times, the Defence Minister said.

Asking the farmers to be patient for a year or two, Rajnath Singh said, "Let these laws be implemented for a year or two. After this, if you think these laws are not in favour of farmers, then, I'm sure as I know our PM's intention, we'll make all the required amendments in it.

Earlier this morning, Modi addresses nine crore farmers from six states via video conferencing on former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary.

In today's meeting, PM Modi released the next installment of the financial benefits - ₹18,000 crore - under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). PM Modi slammed the Opposition for spreading lies and rumours about the newly-enacted farm laws.

What is the PM-KISAN scheme?

Under this scheme, financial aid of ₹6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in three equal installments of ₹2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The programme comes amid protests by various farmer unions against three farm laws recently enacted by the Central Government.

The Centre has repeatedly insisted that these reforms are in the interest of farmers.

Also, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government has invited the protesting farmers for talks and said he was hopeful the farmers will understand the new farm law and, "we will move forward."

