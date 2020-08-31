Amit Shah recovers after post-coronavirus care, discharged from AIIMS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was hospitalised to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for post-COVID care, was discharged today. He has fully recovered and is fit to resume his routine activities, according to a press release by the hospital.

The Minister was admitted to AIIMS on August 18 for post-COVID care.

On Saturday, AIIMS had said Amit Shah has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time. "Sh. Amit Shah, Hon'ble Home Minister is admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi for post COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," said the hospital release.

On August 2, the 55-year-old had taken to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had undergone treatment for the coronavirus infection at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease on August 14.

Amit Shah also greeted people on the occasion of Onam, hoping that the festival would bring harmony, good health and prosperity. "Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam. May this festival bring joy, harmony, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives. Happy Onam!" Shah tweeted.

