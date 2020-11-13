Under the Chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a High Level Committee (HLC) has approved an additional assistance of ₹4,381.88 crore to six states, who were affected by cyclone, floods and landslides this year.

The grant was released by the central government under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

How the funds were distributed

1) For cyclone ‘Amphan’, ₹2,707.77 crore has been approved for West Bengal and ₹128.23 crore for Odisha.

2) For cyclone ‘Nisarga’, ₹268.59 crore has been approved for Maharashtra.

3) For floods and landslides during the South-West monsoon, ₹577.84 crore has been approved for Karnataka, ₹611.61 crore for Madhya Pradesh, and ₹87.84 crore for Sikkim.

PM announced ₹1,000 cr interim relief For Bengal

In the aftermath of cyclone ‘Amphan’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited West Bengal and Odisha on 22 May and announced financial assistance of ₹1,000 crore to Bengal and ₹500 crore to Odisha for immediate relief activities.

In addition, PM Modi had also announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the dead and ₹50,000 for the injured, which was over and above the ex-gratia provided through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the NDRF.

In all these six states, the Modi government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) immediately after the calamities, without waiting for the receipt of Memorandum from the affected state governments, according to an official release.

In addition, during the financial year 2020-21, till date, the Centre has released ₹15,524.43 crore to 28 states from the SDRF.

