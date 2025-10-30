Amit Shah announces Republic Day-style parade in Gujarat every October 31. Here's why

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Thursday that a grand parade would be held every October 31 at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. October 31, 2025, marks the 150th birth anniversary of the prominent freedom fighter, widely known as the ‘Iron Man of India’.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, he also said that 'Bharat Parv 2025' will be celebrated from November 1 to 15 to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary.

"From November 1 to 15, 2025, Ekta Nagar will host Bharat Parv, showcasing cultural performances and a diverse food festival representing various states," Shah said.

He added, “The celebration will conclude on November 15 with special events marking Birsa Munda Jayanti, honouring the rich heritage and indomitable spirit of India's tribal communities.”

The home minister said, “We all know that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a big role in uniting India post-independence. Tomorrow is the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel...”

"This year's unique celebrations of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas will include a grand parade. The Home Ministry has decided that, from this year onward, a grand parade will be held on every 31st October...," Shah was quoted by news agency ANI as saying on Thursday.

What will happen during R-Day-style parade? "Modelled on the Republic Day Parade held every year on January 26 in New Delhi, a moving parade will be organised this year on October 31 at Ekta Nagar," an official Gujarat CMO press release said.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the parade at 7:55 am. “The way parade is conducted in Republic Day, the same will be held on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel every year.”

He said that during the parade, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police forces will showcase their skills, discipline, and valour.

Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi and Director General of Police Vikas Sahay presented a detailed outline of the entire plan for the grand celebration.

It was mentioned that 16 contingents, including BSF, CISF, ITBP, CRPF, SSB, and contingents from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and NCC, will participate in the National Unity Day parade.

Sixteen medal-winning valiant soldiers from BSF's Operation Sindoor and five Shaurya Chakra awardees from the CRPF will also take part in the parade, riding in an open jeep.

The parade will be led by nearly 100 members of the Heralding Team, dressed in vibrant uniforms and playing a range of musical instruments.

The parade will also feature nine band contingents performing patriotic melodies.

In addition, four school bands will present special performances, including two from Gujarat that won at the state level and two that earned top honours at the national school band competition.

Shah revealed that the iconic 'Run for Unity' initiative will be scaled up nationwide.

"This year, the 'Run for Unity' is being scaled up significantly. The initiative is taking place in every state, Union Territory, district, police station, school, and university across the nation," Shah stated.

