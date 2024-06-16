Amit Shah reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir: In the meeting, “The home minister is expected to give broad guidelines to intensify counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir,” sources said. Meanwhile, Amarnath Yatra pilgrims may be given ₹ 5 lakh insurance cover.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi, on Sunday to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra. The meeting came in the wake of terror attacks in parts of Jammu and Kashmir in the past few days.

Among those who attended the meeting were National Security Agency (NSA) Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, Home Secretary, Army Chief Manoj Pande, Army Chief designate Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, Director IB Tapan Deka, CRPF DG Anish Dayal and BSF DG Nitin Agarwal.

In the meeting, "The home minister is expected to give broad guidelines to intensify counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir," sources told news agency PTI. He may also give guidelines about the immediate action to be taken by the security agencies in line with the prime minister's directive.

"Shah is likely to be apprised about the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the deployment of forces along the International Border and Line of Control, infiltration attempts, the status of ongoing anti-terror operations and the strength of terrorists operating in the Union Territory," the sources said.

Amit Shah had directed to call another detailed meeting on June 16 after first reviewing the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in a high-level meeting with senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs On Friday.

The heightened vigilance is aimed at ensuring the safety of Jammu and Kashmir residents as well as the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and maintaining law and order in the Union territory.

Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were also killed in an encounter with security forces in Kathua district and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

Amarnath yatra review: What's expected? The incidents came ahead of the annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath, which is set to begin on June 29 and will continue till August 19. The cave is located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

The Amarnath pilgrims travel through two routes – Baltal and Pahalgam – in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources told news agency PTI that all pilgrims are expected to be given RFID cards so that their real-time location can be traced and everyone will be given ₹5 lakh insurance cover.

There will also be an insurance cover of ₹50,000 for each animal carrying the pilgrims, the PTI report added.

"Shah is expected to stress on providing smooth arrangements on the route from the airport and railway station to the pilgrimage base camp and proper security of all pilgrims," the sources added.

Last year, over 4.28 lakh people visited the shrine and the figure may go up to 5 lakh this time.

PM Modi's high-level meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the series of terror-related incidents. NSA Ajit Doval and other senior officials attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister received a comprehensive overview of the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in the region. He was briefed on the strategies and operations being implemented to tackle terrorist activities and ensure the safety of the region.

PM Modi also spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the deployment of security forces and ongoing counter-terror operations. Additionally, he spoke to J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to review the situation and was briefed on the efforts being undertaken by the local administration.

(With inputs from ANI)

