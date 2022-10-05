New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, director IB, DGs of various central armed police forces, police and army officials were present in the meeting.

The home minister asked security forces and the police to pro-actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations. Shah appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for keeping the streets free from violence and significantly restoring Rule of Law.

He reviewed the working of the security grid and progress made on various items of the security agenda in previous meetings to reduce the incidents of terrorism and stranglehold of the separatist networks over the system.

The Union Home Minister exhorted the security forces and the police to continue with the coordinated efforts through meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out terrorism.

According to the home ministry, the cases registered under the UAPA were also reviewed and it was stressed that investigation should be timely and effective. The agencies concerned should work on improving capacities for ensuring quality investigation.

The terror eco-system comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of the common man requires to be completely dismantled, it added.