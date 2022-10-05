Amit Shah reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 05:16 PM IST
The home minister asked security forces and the police to pro-actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations
The home minister asked security forces and the police to pro-actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations
Listen to this article
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.