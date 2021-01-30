Subscribe
Home >News >India >Amit Shah's 2-day visit to West Bengal cancelled after Delhi blast
Home Minister Amit Shah.

Amit Shah's 2-day visit to West Bengal cancelled after Delhi blast

1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Staff Writer

  • While no official reason was provided for the move, reports said that Shah is expected to hold a meeting on the IED blast that took place near the Israel Embassy in Delhi

Following a low-intensity explosion that took place near the Israel Embassy in Delhi, Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah's two-day Kolkata visit that was scheduled to begin on 30 January has been cancelled.

Following a low-intensity explosion that took place near the Israel Embassy in Delhi, Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah's two-day Kolkata visit that was scheduled to begin on 30 January has been cancelled.

While no official reason was provided for the move, reports said that Shah is expected to hold a meeting on the blast that took place in a high-security zone in central Delhi on Friday evening.

Shah was briefed on the situation soon after the minor IED blast, and Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava visited the site of the incident.

The Home Minister has visited the poll-bound state several times in many months as the BJP steps up its campaign in Bengal where assembly elections are expected to be held in April-May.

Shah was scheduled to start his state tour from Mayapur Chandrodaya Temple of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), and later he had to address the Matua community at a public rally at the Thakurbari ground in Parganas district, reports news agency ANI.

On the second day of his visit on 31 January, the Home Minister was scheduled to visit Sri Aurobindo Bhawan in Kolkata and then to Bharat Sevashram Sangha in Rash Behari Avenue.

Shah was also scheduled to address a public meeting at Dumurjola in Howrah after which he had to visit Belur Math.

Shah's last visit (on 19-20 December) was politically significant as several Trinamool Congress (TMC) rebels, including party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, joined the BJP in his presence.

