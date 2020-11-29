Union Home Minister Amit Shah , who arrived in Hyderabad today, started his day with a visit to the Bhagyalakshmi temple that stands abutting the 429-year-old Charminar.

Amit Shah was also seen performing 'aarti' at the temple in Old City, Hyderabad. Shah's temple visit will be followed by a roadshow in Sanath Nagar, Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills constituency.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah performs 'aarti' at Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Old City, Hyderabad, Telangana. pic.twitter.com/oOGqXJCTUW — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Shah wrote, "Took blessings at Maa Bhagyalakshmi temple in Hyderabad and prayed for the prosperity of the people of Telangana. May Maa Lakshmi bless the entire nation with good health and happiness."

Took blessings at Maa Bhagyalakshmi temple in Hyderabad and prayed for the prosperity of the people of Telangana. May Maa Lakshmi bless the entire nation with good health and happiness. pic.twitter.com/AC2rR4fhKV — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 29, 2020

Shah's schedule for Hyderabad

According to Shah's schedule for Hyderabad released by his office, the home minister will offer prayers at Bhagyalakshmi Temple at 10:45 am.

Thirty minutes later, he will hold a road show in Secunderabad at 11:45 am.

View Full Image Amit Shah's schedule for Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, ahead of Shah's arrival in Hyderabad to attend various poll-related programmes, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has sought to strike an emotional chord with the citizens of the city.

Rao appealed to them to "save the city from divisive forces", hinting at the BJP which has staked much in the city elections.

"...some divisive forces are trying to enter Hyderabad and create havoc...Are we going to allow it? Are we going to lose our peace?" the Chief Minister said, appealing to the intellectuals and professionals of the city to "come forward, vote, and educate people. "It is to save Hyderabad. It is to save our history. It is to save the peace of Hyderabad," KCR added.

In its manifesto, the BJP had promised that it would give ₹25,000 to every family hit by floods in October that ravaged many parts of India.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had announced to give ₹10,000 as relief to every family hit by the flood. The Congress party had promised to give up to ₹50,000.

Polling will be held in 150 municipal constituencies, or wards, in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls on 1 December next month and a mayor will be elected for the corporation that has a budget of ₹5,380 crore this year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via