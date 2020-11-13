Amit Shah's profile picture on Twitter vanished due to 'inadvertent error'

Minutes after the profile picture of Union Home Minister Amit Shah was removed for some time on Twitter, the micro-blogging site on Friday said that they had “temporarily locked" his account “due to an inadvertent error".

Twitter also clarified saying that the decision was reversed immediately and the account has been restored.

Twitter also clarified saying that the decision was reversed immediately and the account has been restored.

Speaking to news agency ANI, a spokesperson of Twitter said, “Due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. This decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional."

Twitter briefly removes Shah’s profile photo

Explaining why Shah's picture was removed, Twitter said the display photo was removed over copyright issues.

According to the microblogging site's copyright norms, the photographer has copyright over an image and not the subject.

Clicking on Amit Shah's profile photo on his verified handle, showed a blank page with the message: "Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder."

Twitter's copyright policy says: "In general, the photographer and not the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph."

With the Home Minister and senior BJP leader's profile photo being removed, it immediately triggered reactions on Twitter.

Shah has over 23 million followers on the microblogging site and he follows 296 people.

A few days back, the social media platform had removed the display phto on the verified handle of BCCI, citing similar concerns.