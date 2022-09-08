Amit Shah's security breach: Man roams around home minister for hours in Mumbai

Amit Shah's security breach: Man roams around home minister for hours in Mumbai2 min read . 10:28 AM IST
- Mumbai Police said that the man was dressed such that one would believe he was from the minister's security convoy
Mumbai police has arrested a 32-year-old man who for allegedly impersonating the Personal Assistant (PA) of an MP from Andhra Pradesh and thus breaching the security of Home Minister Amit Shah in an event.
The man, who identifies himself as Hemant Bansilal Pawar was found to be moving suspiciously around the Malabar Hill area during Shah's visit to Mumbai.
News agency ANI reported that the man was seen loitering outside the residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis by impersonating himself as a member of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as he also carried its ribbon tag.
He was seen at both the places where the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's events were held.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Neelkanth Patil found something suspicious. When the police questioned him, the accused claimed that he was an MHA official who was in town as part of Shah’s visit.
A cop said the man was dressed such that one would believe he was from the minister's security convoy.
Then ACP Patil checked Pawar's identity card and reprimanded him for loitering around. Shortly afterward deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2, Neelotpal, sent him the photo of a man who had been seen moving around suspiciously in another part of Malabar Hill area. Patil instantly identified him as the man he had reprimanded.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) which provides security to various VIPs started searching for Pawar. Later, the man was detained on Monday afternoon. Mumbai police also found an identity card of the personal secretary of a Member of Parliament (MP) on him in addition to an MHA identity card. They also discovered that that man lives in Sindkheda in Dhule, and does not work for the government in any capacity.
Dhule has been sent to five-day police custody by the court on Tuesday. "Pawar has been booked under section 170 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for impersonating a public servant and section 171 of IPC for wearing a garb or carrying a token used by public servant with fraudulent intent," Hindustan Times said in a report.
Shah visited Mumbai on Monday for the first time after Eknath Shinde became Maharashtra Chief Minister on July 30 following a split in the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Shah visited Mumbai on Monday for the first time after Eknath Shinde became Maharashtra Chief Minister on July 30 following a split in the Maha Vikas Aghadi.