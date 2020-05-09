Amit Shah says Bengal not allowing trains carrying migrants to reach state

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah has said the West Bengal government is not allowing trains carrying migrant workers to reach the state .

"The Central government has facilitated more than 2 lakh migrants to reach home. Migrants from West Bengal are also eager to reach home. Central government is facilitating it but we are not getting expected support from WB," Shah said in a strongly worded letter to Banerjee.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee could be in for further trouble with Shah stepping in amid an ongoing feud between the Centre and the state over handling of covid-19 cases.

"The State Government of West Bengal is not allowing the trains reaching to WB. This is injustice with WB migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them." Shah said in his letter.

Earlier this month, the Union home ministry provided major relief to stranded migrant labourers, tourists and students with fresh orders to states, permitting inter-state movement of all stranded people.

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla had written to the West Bengal chief secretary earlier this week, seeking an explanation after the state reported the highest covid-19 mortality rate in the country. The Centre has been taking the state to task repeatedly for not cooperating with it in its fight against the pandemic and obfuscating facts and figures which are imperative to deciding the extent of the outbreak in the country.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated