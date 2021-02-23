Amit Shah says BJP won around 85% of seats it contested Gujarat municipal polls

Amit Shah says BJP won around 85% of seats it contested Gujarat municipal polls1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 09:40 PM IST
- Amit Shah congratulated CM Vijay Rupani, Deputy CM Nitin Patel and the newly-elected state BJP chief CR Patil
- Congress won only 44 seats across the whole state, while the BJP bagged 44 seats in Bhavnagar corporation alone: Shah said
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and the newly-elected state BJP chief CR Patil for the party's performance in Gujarat's municipal corporation elections.
He later said the BJP won around 85% of the seats it contested and that party continues on its development journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Govt to utilise more pvt hospitals to enhance Covid-19 vaccination2 min read . 09:51 PM IST
Defence Acquisition Council approves capital acquisition proposals of three armed forces1 min read . 09:47 PM IST
COVID-19 vaccine roll out: More private hospitals to be utilised in inoculation, says govt1 min read . 09:43 PM IST
Maharashtra: Night curfew in Aurangabad till 8 March amid surge in Covid cases1 min read . 09:37 PM IST
"The Municipal corporation poll results have again established Gujarat as BJP's stronghold. The BJP continues on 'Vikas yatra' under the leadership of Modiji. Today's results are one of the best results in Gujarat," the Home Minister told ANI.
"The BJP has won around 85% of the seats it contested, and the Congress has suffered badly in this election. Congress won only 44 seats across the whole state, while the BJP bagged 44 seats in Bhavnagar corporation alone," he added.
He further exclaimed: The opposition tried to make the fight against Covid 19 an issue in elections but the way the battle was fought under the leadership of PM Modi in the country and under the leadership of Vijay Rupani in Gujarat and the people of Gujarat have put their stamp of approval over it.
Counting of votes in Gujarat local body polls that were held on Sunday, began at 9 am.
The BJP secured 93 out of the 120 seats in Surat, while the AAP secured 27. Congress and other parties did not win any seats.
Elon Musk loses world's richest title. One tweet costs him $15 billion1 min read . 02:16 PM IST
Punjab govt imposes fresh restrictions amid Covid-19 surge: Details here1 min read . 05:10 PM IST
How to check RailTel IPO share allocation status2 min read . 10:50 AM IST
Gold prices have corrected 16% from their peak. Should you buy?3 min read . 07:00 PM IST
In Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar, the BJP secured 93, 69, 68, 44, and 51 seats respectively. The Congress, secured 7 in Vadodara, four in Rajkot, eight in Bhavnagar and 10 in Jamnagar. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured three seats in Jamnagar. (ANI)
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.