OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Amit Shah says India fought the most successful battle against Covid
Amit Shah says India fought the most successful battle against Covid (PTI)
Amit Shah says India fought the most successful battle against Covid (PTI)

Amit Shah says India fought the most successful battle against Covid

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 05:35 AM IST ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed happiness over the beginning of Covid vaccination drive across the nation and said it is a matter of joy for all Indians that we have been able to take this battle to its last stage.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed happiness over the beginning of COVID-19 vaccination drive across the nation and said it is a matter of joy for all Indians that "we have been able to take this battle to its last stage".

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Rapid Action Force centre at Bhadravathi in Karnataka, Shah said India has fought a successful battle against the disease.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Frontline workers waiting for their turn for the first dose of Covishield vaccine during the vaccination drive

Covid vaccination: 14 cases of adverse reaction reported in WB, 11 in Telangana

1 min read . 05:54 AM IST
Amit Shah says India fought the most successful battle against Covid

Amit Shah says India fought the most successful battle against Covid

1 min read . 05:35 AM IST
A pharmacist holding with gloved hands a phial of the undiluted Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19.

Norway raises concern over Covid-19 vaccine jabs for the elderly

3 min read . 05:31 AM IST
U.S. President Donald Trump address a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, U.S., on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

US capitals on edge for armed protests as Trump presidency nears end

3 min read . 16 Jan 2021

"The world has been fighting a battle against COVID19 for over a year. Several people have died due to the virus. It has been the toughest battle in mankind's history. But I'm happy to say that India fought the most successful battle against COVID, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," the minister further added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. Two COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in India - Covishield and Covaxin - have got emergency use approval. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout