Amit Shah says India fought the most successful battle against Covid
05:35 AM IST ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed happiness over the beginning of Covid vaccination drive across the nation and said it is a matter of joy for all Indians that we have been able to take this battle to its last stage.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Rapid Action Force centre at Bhadravathi in Karnataka, Shah said India has fought a successful battle against the disease.

"The world has been fighting a battle against COVID19 for over a year. Several people have died due to the virus. It has been the toughest battle in mankind's history. But I'm happy to say that India fought the most successful battle against COVID, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," the minister further added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. Two COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in India - Covishield and Covaxin - have got emergency use approval. (ANI)

