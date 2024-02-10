Amit Shah says ‘Rahul Gandhi lies publicly’ after Congress MP questioned PM Modi's caste
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Rahul Gandhi for questioning PM Modi's caste, calling out Congress for twisting facts and creating controversies.
Union Home Minister Amit Shan on Saturday slammed former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for questioning PM Narendra Modi's caste, saying he has a habit of lying publicly again and again. The remarks came while addressing the ET Now-Global Business summit.
