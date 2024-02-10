Union Home Minister Amit Shan on Saturday slammed former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for questioning PM Narendra Modi's caste, saying he has a habit of lying publicly again and again. The remarks came while addressing the ET Now-Global Business summit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On February 8, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that PM Modi is not an OBC by birth. “Narendra Modi is not OBC by birth, he has been made OBC by the BJP government of Gujarat. He can never do justice to the rights and share of the backward people."

In his response, Amit Shah lambasted Rahul Gandhi saying that the Congress has a habit of twisting facts and creating controversy around it.

“Rahul Gandhi has a policy, lie publicly and lie again and again. As far as PM Narendra Modi's caste goes, I doubt the Congress knows the difference between bloc and caste. PM Modi said he is an OBC, OBC is bloc not a caste. Maybe Rahul Gandhi's teachers did not tell him this. This is extremely sad that questions on the Prime Minister's caste are being asked," Shah said as quoted by ANI.

“Modi ji's community (jati) was listed as OBC on July 25, 1994, when the chief minister of Gujarat was Chhabildas Mehta and the party in power was Congress. Modi ji had by then not even fought an election, and was mostly working for the party," he said.

The state government run by Congress listed the community under OBC. In 1994 itself, Congress had made recommendations before the central government, which the latter accepted and listed in the year 2000. Even in 2000, Modi ji was nowhere in the government, not an MP, MLA, or a sarpanch. Modi ji became CM of Gujarat in 2001," the Home Minister added.

He further stated that Congress has a habit of twisting facts and creating controversy around them. “If they are creating controversy around it, I want to ask them what they did for the communities who fall under the OBC category."

The Home Minister said it was PM Modi who gave constitutional recognition to OBC communities and formed a commission for OBCs, and reservations in central government jobs for OBCs were implemented.

"The reports prepared by the Kaka Kalerkar Commission and Mandal Commission were not implemented for years. Modi ji gave constitutional recognition to OBC communities, and Modi ji formed a commission for OBC. The OBC reservations in central government jobs were implemented by Modi ji. Whereas, Congress has always been an anti-OBC party and they think they can garner the sympathy of OBCs just by speaking lies," Shah said.

"Congress has always been an anti-OBC party and they think they can garner the sympathy of OBCs just by speaking lies," he added as quoted by ANI.

Amit Shah also said that the Congress must understand that most of the secretaries were commissioned long back during the Congress regime. “They don't see that the prime minister of the country is an OBC, but they ask about the number of OBC secretaries," he said.

The Home Minister also spoke on the historic resolution on Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha that was being discussed in Parliament.

On questions from some quarters that the latest Bharat Ratna awards were mostly to get political dividends, Amit Shah spoke about the contributions the award winners made to the growth of this country, ANI reported.

"If the title of farmlands in our country belongs to the farmers, the entire credit should go to Late Chaudhary Charan Singh. When Jawaharlal Nehru was the prime minister, he brought in an idea of collective farming in line with the communist pattern. Chaudhary Charan Singh was the only Congress leader who left the party opposing the move, and fought for the farmers' rights."

"Narasimha Rao has worked for years to keep Congress institutionalized. He was a linguist. Despite being from the southern part of the country, he had vast knowledge about the entire country -- be it cultural, linguistic, and history."

"And India can never forget the contributions made by Swaminathan ji for the green revolution. If today we are self-reliant in food grains, it is because of the contributions of Swaminathan ji," Shah said.

Sharpening his attack against Congress, Shah said the Bharat Ratna awards given during the Congress regime were either out of compulsion or they were from their 'family'.



(With ANI inputs)

