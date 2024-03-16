Amit Shah shows ‘full respect' to SC order on electoral bonds, but says ‘it should…’
Union Home Minister Amit Shah respects the Supreme Court order on electoral bonds, aiming to curb black money in politics. He suggests improving, not scrapping, the scheme. Shah questions the hue and cry over BJP's share of ₹6,000 crore out of ₹20,000 crore in electoral bonds.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday showed respect to the Supreme Court order on electoral bonds, saying the scheme was introduced to terminate the influence of black money in politics. Addressing the India Today Conclave, Shah said, “I feel that instead of completely scrapping the electoral bonds, it should have been improved."