Amit Shah slams Congress for questioning COVID-19 vaccines

"If we all 130 million people of India use what is made in the country, then India will be the world's topmost economy automatically. Earlier, we used to buy toys from China, but now the country's first toy-manufacturing cluster is being built in Koppal. You should all be proud that children across India will play with Koppal toys and we won't have to buy from China," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}