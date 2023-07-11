Amit Shah slams ‘delusional’ critics rejoicing over SC verdict on ED chief SK Mishra's tenure1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 08:34 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah criticized critics celebrating the Supreme Court verdict on the tenure of Enforcement Director SK Mishra. He said the identity of the ED director was not importantand noted that the amendments to the CVC act had been upheld by the court.
Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at ‘delusional’ critics who had been cheering a recent Supreme Court verdict about Enforcement Director SK Mishra's tenure. The top official is likely to retire at the end of July this year after SC dubbed a third extension illegal on Tuesday. It however rejected the plea challenging amendments to the Central Vigilance Commission Act and the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.
