Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at ‘delusional’ critics who had been cheering a recent Supreme Court verdict about Enforcement Director SK Mishra's tenure. The top official is likely to retire at the end of July this year after SC dubbed a third extension illegal on Tuesday. It however rejected the plea challenging amendments to the Central Vigilance Commission Act and the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

“Those rejoicing over the Supreme Court decision on the ED case are delusional for various reasons…who the ED director is - that is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset," Shah tweeted.

He also noted that the amendments to the CVC act had been upheld by the court.

“The powers of the ED to strike at those who are corrupt and on the wrong side of the law remain the same. ED is an institution that rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective to investigate offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws," he added.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol said on Tuesday that the legislature was competent enough to make law but could not annul the specific mandamus that barred further extension.

The Centre had earlier alleged that the petition against Mishra's extension had been motivated by an oblique personal interest and dubbed it a misuse of Article 32 of the Constitution. It had said that the plea was being filed in a representative capacity for and on behalf of the President and the office bearers of the Indian National Congress who were facing ED probes. The government also added that there was nothing barring the concerned persons who are under investigation from approaching the competent court for any appropriate relief.

(With inputs from agencies)