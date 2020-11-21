Amit Shah springs a surprise, walks on Chennai road to greet supporters

Several hundreds of AIADMK members joined the BJP cadres in according a rousing reception to Shah. A political observer commented that Shah's visit was more political and crucial too, and was aimed at fine tuning the strategy to face the Assembly poll next year. "Going by the reception accorded by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, state ministers and cadres to Shah, it can be construed that the AIADMK is trying to convey that all is well on the alliance front, despite its opposition to the Vel yatra," he said.