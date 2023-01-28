Amit Shah stresses on need to increase conviction rate in country3 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 07:33 PM IST
- Union Home Minister said if the police have to stay two steps ahead, conviction rate has to be increased and with the use of scientific techniques
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday stressed on the need to increase conviction rate in the country and integrating the criminal justice system with forensic science investigation.
