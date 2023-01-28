Amit Shah stresses on need to increase conviction rate in country

Highlighting that the conviction rate in Canada is 62 per cent, Israel 93 per cent, England 80 per cent and America 90 per cent, while India’s is 50 per cent, Shah said: “we cannot be lagging behind in this. If we have to set right the law and order situation in the country, we have to increase our conviction rate. We will have to integrate our criminal justice system with forensic science-based investigation." For certain heinous crimes, forensic science investigation has to be made mandatory, he said.

