Amit Shah switches to Zoho Mail, shares new email-id

Union Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, announced that he has switched his official email address to Zoho Mail, which is run by the Indian multinational company, Zoho Corporation.

In a social media post, Amit Shah announced that he has switched his email and also disclosed his official email address for people to note for future reference.

“Hello everyone, I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address,” said Shah in his social media post on platform X.

The home minister said that from now on, people should use his amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in, email ID for future correspondence via email.

“My new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address. Thank you for your kind attention to this matter,” said Amit Shah.

What is Zoho Mail? Zoho Mail is a secure email service launched by the multinational technology firm Zoho Corporation, a Chennai-based software services company which was co-founded by Sridhar Vembu and Tony Tomas in 1996.

With nearly three decades in the technology and software business, the company focuses on creating products and solutions which help other business solve their problems, according to the official website.

The website data shows that the firm has more than 18,000 employees around the world, with close to 130 million users. The company celebrated 15 years of Zoho Mail in 2023, as the email service has helped its users with ‘all-rounded communication and email management of any organisation’ over the years.