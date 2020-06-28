Amit Shah targets Gandhi family as BJP-Congress war of words escalates

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Congress party of running an anti-India propaganda and doing politics over the border clash with China. Shah’s comments are likely to further intensify the political war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) versus the Sonia Gandhi-led Congress in the backdrop of crises like covid-19 pandemic and border clash with China.

In an interview to news agency Asian News International (ANI), Shah said that India was facing challenges because of coronavirus pandemic and China at the border in Ladakh and the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win both the battles.

"Let me make it clear. Under PM Modi's leadership, India is going to win both the battles," Shah told ANI. He further said that after deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia gave a statement that Delhi will have 5.5 lakh cases by July-end, the PM asked home ministry to help the state government.

"Soon after, a coordination meeting was called and a number of decisions, including testing of all individuals in containment zones, were taken. The PM and the Union government have the responsibility of the entire country. The PM asked me to immediately help Delhi government. Delhi government is also working hard and Union government is coordinating," the home minister added in the interview.

Over the last one week, senior leaders of Congress and BJP have been in a pitched battle over issues like the pandemic, national security and funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) among others. The worsened political climate between two key political stakeholders comes just weeks ahead of the expected monsoon session of Parliament, dates of which are yet to be announced.

“We are fully capable of handling anti-India propaganda but it is painful when a former president of a big political party (referring to Rahul Gandhi) does 'ochhi rajneeti' (petty politics) at a time of crisis. It’s matter of self-introspection for him and his party that their hashtag is being taken forward by Pakistan and China," Shah said in the ANI interview.

Shah’s comments came in response to a question in the interview about hashtag ‘Surender Modi’ which was tweeted by Rahul Gandhi. The Gandhi scion has accused the Modi government of surrendering to China in the backdrop of the border clash in Ladakh where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. He has also accused the union government of not being transparent enough on questions like the Chinese intrusion.

“Parliament will meet. If you want to discuss, we will. Let everything from 1962 to today can be discussed. No one is afraid of discussion. But when the soldiers of the country are making efforts, the government is taking strong steps, at that time making statements that please Pakistan and China should not happen," Shah added in the interview to ANI news agency.

Shah also spoke about the recent anniversary of imposition of Emergency and said the Congress should not talk about internal democracy when no non-Gandhi family member has been on top post of the party.

Rahul Gandhi, whose return some Congress leaders have again begun to clamour for, has taken an aggressive stand on the government’s handling of the standoff with China. “When will there be talk of nation's defense and security?," he posted on Twitter on Sunday morning. Top leadership of the Congress party including party president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh have been vocal over the issue.

