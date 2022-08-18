Amit Shah said that since becoming the prime minister in 2014, Narendra Modi has not only given a thrust to the internal security of the country
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged police chiefs of border states to monitor demographic changes taking place in the border areas. Addressing the National Security Strategies (NSS) Conference 2022, which is attended by the top brass of the country's police forces, Shah also said that it was the responsibility of the director generals of police (DGPs) to gather all technical and strategic information in their states, especially in the border districts.
The home minister further said that since becoming the prime minister in 2014, Narendra Modi has not only given a thrust to the internal security of the country but has also strengthened the mechanism to face challenges.
He said states should give top priority to the issues related to national security as this is the fight for the future of the country and the youth, for which everyone has to come together and win at any cost.
Shah added that in the field of internal security, the government has achieved greater success in dealing with terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, various extremist groups in the northeast and Left Wing Extremism.
Shah's statement has come after the Home Ministry issued a clarification on rehabilitating Rohingya Refugees in Delhi.
“Illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately, the MHA said in a tweet on Wednesday," the Ministry further clarified.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's statement said that they will be shifted to EWS apartments in Bakkarwala in outer Delhi soon. After which, the Union Home Ministry gave a clarification.