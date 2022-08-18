Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged police chiefs of border states to monitor demographic changes taking place in the border areas. Addressing the National Security Strategies (NSS) Conference 2022, which is attended by the top brass of the country's police forces, Shah also said that it was the responsibility of the director generals of police (DGPs) to gather all technical and strategic information in their states, especially in the border districts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}