Amit Shah tests positive for covid-19

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he has tested positive for covid-19.

“After having symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and my report is positive. I am feeling well, but on the advice of doctors, I am getting admitted to the hospital," Shah tweeted.

“Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, I request them to isolate and get themselves checked," he added.

In May, there were rumours about Shah testing positive for covid-19 but the minister took to Twitter to scotch the reports that were doing the rounds on social media.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via