Home >News >India >Amit Shah tests positive for covid-19
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah tests positive for covid-19

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2020, 05:15 PM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

  • In May, there were rumours about Shah testing positive for covid-19 but the minister took to twitter to scotch the reports that were doing the rounds on social media

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he has tested positive for covid-19.

“After having symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and my report is positive. I am feeling well, but on the advice of doctors, I am getting admitted to the hospital," Shah tweeted.

“Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, I request them to isolate and get themselves checked," he added.

In May, there were rumours about Shah testing positive for covid-19 but the minister took to Twitter to scotch the reports that were doing the rounds on social media.


Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout