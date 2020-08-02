Amit Shah tests positive for covid-19

Amit Shah tests positive for covid-191 min read . 05:15 PM IST
- In May, there were rumours about Shah testing positive for covid-19 but the minister took to twitter to scotch the reports that were doing the rounds on social media
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he has tested positive for covid-19.
New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he has tested positive for covid-19.
“After having symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and my report is positive. I am feeling well, but on the advice of doctors, I am getting admitted to the hospital," Shah tweeted.
“After having symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and my report is positive. I am feeling well, but on the advice of doctors, I am getting admitted to the hospital," Shah tweeted.
“Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, I request them to isolate and get themselves checked," he added.
In May, there were rumours about Shah testing positive for covid-19 but the minister took to Twitter to scotch the reports that were doing the rounds on social media.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated