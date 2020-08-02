Subscribe
Home >News >India >Amit Shah tests positive for covid-19
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah tests positive for covid-19

1 min read . 05:15 PM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

  • In May, there were rumours about Shah testing positive for covid-19 but the minister took to twitter to scotch the reports that were doing the rounds on social media

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he has tested positive for covid-19.

“After having symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and my report is positive. I am feeling well, but on the advice of doctors, I am getting admitted to the hospital," Shah tweeted.

“Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, I request them to isolate and get themselves checked," he added.

In May, there were rumours about Shah testing positive for covid-19 but the minister took to Twitter to scotch the reports that were doing the rounds on social media.

