Amit Shah to address inaugural session of G20 meet on crime, security on 13 July2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 01:43 AM IST
The two-day conference will bring together over 900 participants from member countries, nine special invitee countries, international bodies and technology leaders and domain experts from India and across the world
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the inaugural session of the G20 conference on crime and security to be held in Gurugram on July 13, the ministry of home affairs said in a statement.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×