Amit Shah to address rally at Jhanjharpur in Bihar's Madhubani today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar on Saturday (16 September) for a public meeting. Home Minister Shah will be visiting Jhanjharpur in the Madhubani district, under 'Lok Sabha Pravas' Programme ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024.

According to ANI news agency, Amit Shah will inform the people about the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in 9 Years. Additionally, Shah will also chair the meeting of the Lok Sabha Core Committee and almost all top leaders of Bihar BJP including state BJP President Samrat Choudhary and MoS Home Nityanand Rai are likely to be present in the meeting including the district President of the Party.

Citing BJP sources, the news agency said that Shah will inaugurate the Integrated Check Post (ICP) on the Indo-Nepal Border at Jogbani. He will also inaugurate the SSB battalion headquarters 8 km away from Jogbani through remote control.

Amit Shah's visits to Bihar Today will be Shah’s sixth visit to the state in one year since his party was ousted from power in the state in August 2022.

Last year, Amit Shah visited Punia which is considered to be the capital of the Seemanchal region.

Later, in October, he visited Sitab Diara, the birthplace of socialist veteran Jai Prakash Narayan.

In February this year, he visited Valmakinagar and Patna and addressed Kisan Samagam organized on the occasion of the birth anniversary of peasant leader Sahajanand Saraswati in Patna, in a bid to woo the Bhumihar community that he came from.

On April 2, 2023, Shah visited the state for the fourth time addressed a public meeting in Nawada, and cancelled the program of Rohtas (Sasaram ) because of violence in the area.

Last time Union Home Minister Shah arrived in Bihar on June 29, and addressed a mega-rally at Lakhisarai in Munger Lok Sabha constituency which is the home turf of JDU President and Lok Sabha MP Lalan Singh.