Amit Shah to chair meeting with IB officers today, THESE issues to be discussed
1 min read.11:42 AM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
Various issues like the internal security situation in the country, threats of terrorism, and the need for coordination among central and state agencies will be discussed in the meeting today.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a day-long high-level meeting with Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers across the country in Delhi later in the day, according to the news agency ANI.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a day-long high-level meeting with Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers across the country in Delhi later in the day, according to the news agency ANI.
The meeting is scheduled to be held between 11 am to 5 pm at a secret and highly secured location in the city, as per ANI reports.
"The Home Minister will take stock of the overall internal security scenario, intelligence gathering network, and other aspects needed to be addressed so that robust internal security is ensured in the country," a senior official in the Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting anonymity, told ANI.
In the meeting, other issues like continued threats of terrorism and global terror groups, terror financing, narco-terrorism, organized crime-terror nexus, illicit use of cyberspace, and movement of foreign terrorist fighters are expected to be discussed.
Focus on better coordination and synergy among the central and state security agencies in countering the ever-changing security challenges, would be among the major issues that will be discussed, the source told ANI.
The meeting is expected to be attended by other senior officers across the country concerned with intelligence-related issues. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and IB chief Tapan Deka will be among the topmost officers who will attend the meeting.
