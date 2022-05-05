Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday started his two-day visit to West Bengal during which he will inaugurate several projects including six modern floating Border Out-Posts and a boat ambulance in the Sunderban waters.

The BOPs have been increased to enhance the surveillance in the inaccessible areas of Sunderbans of West Bengal. Meanwhile, the Boat Ambulance will provide medical assistance in inaccessible Sundarban areas - from Saheb Khali (West Bengal) to Shamsher Nagar (Bihar).

Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the Maitri Sangrahalaya (Museum) located at BOP Haridaspur.

The home minister will also attend a public meeting at Siliguri's Railway institute sports ground in the evening.

On Friday, Shah will visit Teen Bigha and interact with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at BoP Jhikabari at around 9.30 am in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district. Thereafter, he will hold a meeting with the state's BJP MPs, MLAs and state office-bearers in Kolkata.

The Home Minister's two-day visit to the State will culminate at a cultural event organised by the Ministry of Culture to celebrate the Inscription of Durga Puja on the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, at around 6 pm at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

