Amit Shah to flag off BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in poll-bound Tripura on Jan 5

Amit Shah to flag off BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in poll-bound Tripura on Jan 51 min read . 06:44 AM IST
Incumbent BJP has termed the ‘Rath Yatra’ as 'Jana Viswas Yatra'.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to flag off BJP's ‘Rath Yatra’ in Tripura where assembly elections are due early next year, a party leader said on Friday, adding that the march will begin on January 5 in the poll-bound state.
He said that the eight-day yatra will be flagged off from North Tripura district's Dharmanagar, according to the news agency PTI.
BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee informed that Shah will also hold a rally in Sabroom of South Tripura district on the same day.
On January 12, the concluding day of the yatra, BJP national president JP Nadda will also participate in the program in Tripura.
The 'Rath Yatra', has been termed as 'Jana Viswas Yatra' by the ruling party, as per PTI reports.
“During the 'Jana Viswas Yatra', the party expects to connect around 10 lakh people as it will cover all the 60 assembly segments of the state. There will be 200 rallies and over 100 processions to highlight the central and state governments' welfare activities," the BJP state chief said.
He added that at least 10 union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and central leaders are expected to join the 'Rath Yatra'.
State Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Minister Sushanta Chowdhury described the scheduled 'Rath Yatra' as one of the biggest political programs of the ruling party ahead of the next year’s assembly elections and said the saffron camp has "already geared up to make the event a big success", PTI reported.
“The 'Rath Yatra' will end in Agartala, where Nadda, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Verma and former CM Biplab Kumar Deb will address a rally.
(With PTI inputs)
