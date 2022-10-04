Ahead of Amit Shah's public rally during his three-day visit in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Baramulla area, multi-tier security has been placed in the region
As Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address two mega rallies today in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Baramulla, security has been tightened up in the region. Multi-tier security arrangements in the region will ensure high level security to the Home Minister in Rajouri.
Besides his two mega rallies, Amit Shah during his three-day visit to J&K, will hold high level meetings, review developmental activities and meet senior BJP leaders.
Security forces on Monday conducted cordon and search operations at multiple locations in the region. The cordon and search operation was launched by joint teams of Army, police, and paramilitary forces.
Joint teams of Army, police, and paramilitary forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Chechra forest, Sheeran, and Dassal Jattan and conducted a thorough screening of the area for any suspicious movement, the officials said.
According to the news agency, CASO is a part of boosting security arrangements ahead of the high-profile visit. Along with this CASO, there have been multiple CASO conducted carried out recently over a few days. Forces are also conducting domination petrol regularly.
Amit Shah will address a public rally in Rajouri town on Tuesday. Apart from increased patrols and operations, there are intelligence agencies that are maintaining the highest level of alertness, and police and paramilitary forces are taking utmost care of security arrangements in their areas of jurisdiction, a security official said.
According to an official, multi-tier security cover has been enabled at nearby places around the venue and a thick deployment of police, paramilitary and intelligence agencies teams has been made.
He said a multi-tier security cover has been put in place around the venue and a thick deployment of police, paramilitary, and intelligence agencies teams have been made.
Besides the ramping up of security, the venue of the rally has been sealed by the security forces. AS of now, only those carrying special passes are allowed to enter it. To deal with any kind of misfortune during the incident, the Army has increased its vigil in the entire region, especially in Rajouri town and the border areas.
Quick reaction teams have been deployed for a quick action on security intrusion. Moreover, all the units of Army in Rajouri, ie Ace of Spades Division and Romeo Force, are all in alert mode.
Their multiple teams are deployed on different spots that are crucial security point of Amit Shah.
