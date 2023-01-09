Amit Shah to inaugurate light and sound show at Red Fort on 10 Jan

“The one-hour long Light and Sound Show ‘Jai Hind’ divided into three parts will bring to life key episodes from India’s history including the rise of the Marathas, the 1857 War of Independence, the rise of the Indian National Army and the INA trials, the fight for Independence and India’s continuing progress over the past 75 years by using all forms of performance art - projection mapping, live action films, light and immersive sound, actors, dancers and puppets," the ministry said.

