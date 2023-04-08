Amit Shah to launch border village development programme on Monday1 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 03:04 PM IST
- The scheme has a central component of ₹4,800 crore, including ₹2,500 crore exclusively for road connectivity, for financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26.
New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah will launch a border village development programme aimed at improving the quality of life of people in over 2960 villages in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and the union territory of Ladakh on Monday, said an official statement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×