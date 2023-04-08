New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah will launch a border village development programme aimed at improving the quality of life of people in over 2960 villages in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and the union territory of Ladakh on Monday, said an official statement.

The ‘vibrant villages programme’ will be kicked off in Kibithoo, a border village in Arunachal Pradesh.

The scheme has a central component of ₹4,800 crore, including ₹2,500 crore exclusively for road connectivity, for financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26.

Under the centrally sponsored scheme, 2967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts have been identified for comprehensive development. In the first phase, 662 villages have been identified for priority on coverage, which includes 455 villages in Arunachal Pradesh, said the statement.

"The vibrant villages programme will help in improving the quality of life of people living in identified border villages and encourage people to stay in their native locations thereby reversing the outmigration from these villages and adding to security of the border," the statement said.

District administration with the help of appropriate mechanisms at block and panchayat level will prepare action plans for identified villages to ensure 100% saturation of central and state schemes. The focus areas of interventions identified for development of villages include road connectivity, drinking water, electricity including solar and wind energy, mobile and internet connectivity, tourist centers, multi-purpose centers and healthcare infrastructure and wellness centers, the statement said.

Amit Shah will also inaugurate nine micro hydel projects of Arunachal Pradesh government constructed under the “Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Programme" in Kibithoo, on April 10, 2023. These electricity projects will empower people living in border villages, the statement said.