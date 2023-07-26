Amit Shah to launch cultural initiative ‘Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar’ on Thursday

New Delhi: Union home minister and minister of cooperation Amit Shah will launch ‘Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar’ as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on 27 July, the ministry of culture said.

It is a pan-India initiative of the Ministry of Culture under National Mission on Cultural Mapping. Shah will officially launch the virtual platform during a grand projection mapping show at the Qutub Minar. The virtual platform https://mgmd.gov.in will connect people with villages of India.

The ministry of culture has initiated the ‘Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar’ (MGMD) project under the National Mission on Cultural Mapping in coordination with Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

The main objective of the project is to culturally map India’s 6.5 lakh villages, spanning 29 states and 7 union territories, on a comprehensive virtual platform. Through MGMD, people will get an opportunity to immerse themselves in the diverse and vibrant cultural heritage of India.

The core idea behind this project is to encourage appreciation for India’s culture and traditions, paving the way for economic growth, social harmony, and artistic development in rural communities.

The launch event promises to offer visitors the opportunity to explore and virtually travel through India’s villages. The exhibition and stalls will remain open from 11 AM to 10 PM, showcasing captivating glimpses of the cultural wonders each village has to offer. The launch event will also feature a Projection Mapping Show on the Qutub Minar, narrating different themes of some of India’s handpicked villages.

The MGMD launch film will offer an engaging and inspiring narrative, further deepening the connection to cultural roots. The program also includes a “Samvaad" between people from different villages and the minister, offering a unique opportunity to interact with the heart and soul of India’s villages.