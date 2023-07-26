Amit Shah to launch cultural initiative ‘Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar’ on Thursday

Amit Shah to launch cultural initiative ‘Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar’ on Thursday1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 04:14 PM IST
The main objective of the project is to culturally map India’s 6.5 lakh villages, spanning 29 states and 7 union territories, on a comprehensive virtual platform. Through MGMD, people will get an opportunity to immerse themselves in the diverse and vibrant cultural heritage of India.
New Delhi: Union home minister and minister of cooperation Amit Shah will launch ‘Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar’ as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on 27 July, the ministry of culture said.
