Amit Shah to meet singer Sidhu Moose Wala's family today

Amit Shah will meet Sidhu Moose Wala's family at Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) headquarters in Chandigarh
Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday will meet the family of Punjabi singer Sindhu Moose Wala, whose brutal murder sent shockwaves across the country. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the home minister will meet Moose Wala's family at Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) headquarters in Chandigarh. Shah is in Chandigarh today where he will be inaugurating Khelo India Games. He is also scheduled to chair a meeting of the Punjab BJP leaders during his visit.
Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. The family of Moose Wala had written a letter to Shah, seeking a probe by the central agencies into their son's murder.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had visited Moose Wala's home in Mansa on Friday, assuring the slain singer's family that his killers would soon be behind bars.
Heavy police security was deployed outside the residence of the Punjabi singer as Mann reached the Moosa village to express his condolences to the family.
Notably, Moose Wala's body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report, which also stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to ante-mortem firearm injuries.
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.
Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder. Brar aka Satinder Singh is involved in multiple criminal cases.
A Faridpur court had earlier this month issued an open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant against Brar in connection with the killing of the district Youth Congress president, Gurlal Singh Pehalwan.