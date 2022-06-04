Amit Shah to meet singer Sidhu Moose Wala's family today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday will meet the family of Punjabi singer Sindhu Moose Wala, whose brutal murder sent shockwaves across the country. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the home minister will meet Moose Wala's family at Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) headquarters in Chandigarh. Shah is in Chandigarh today where he will be inaugurating Khelo India Games. He is also scheduled to chair a meeting of the Punjab BJP leaders during his visit.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}